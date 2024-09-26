Home
Former MLA and senior Congress leader K P Kunhikannan passes away at 76

Kunhikannan, 76, had been receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a road accident on September 4.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 07:38 IST

Kannur, Kerala: Former MLA and senior Congress leader K P Kunhikannan passed away at a private hospital on Thursday, party sources said.

Kunhikannan, 76, had been receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a road accident on September 4.

The car in which Kunhikannan was traveling collided with a divider while he was returning home after attending a meeting in Kanhangad.

He was initially treated at a hospital in Kanhangad, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to another hospital in Kannur.

A close associate of late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, Kunhikannan was elected to the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Uduma constituency in Kasaragod district during the 1987 elections.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, condoled the death of Kunhikannan.

