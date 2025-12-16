Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Four out of 19 films awaiting clearance, granted permission for screening at Kerala film festival

The movies granted permission for screening are Beef, Eagles of The Republic, Heart of The Wolf and Once Upon A Time In Gaza, the sources said.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsKeralaIFFK

Follow us on :

Follow Us