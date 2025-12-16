<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Four out of 19 movies awaiting central government approval for screening at the 30th edition of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iffk">IFFK</a> being held here, have been granted official censor exemption, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The movies granted permission for screening are <em>Beef</em>, <em>Eagles of The Republic</em>, <em>Heart of The Wolf</em> and <em>Once Upon A Time In Gaza</em>, the sources said.</p>.<p><em>Beef</em> follows <em>Lati</em>, a young woman from the outskirts of Barcelona, who turns to freestyle rap to confront grief, prejudice, and gender barriers after her father's death, sources said.</p>.<p>The remaining 15 films awaiting clearance include Sergei Eisenstein's 100-year-old classic <em>Battleship Potemkin</em> and several films related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palestine">Palestine</a> conflict.</p>.Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte in Shirish Kunder's short fim.<p>Sources said Battleship Potemkin is one of cinema's most influential works, dramatising the 1905 mutiny aboard the battleship Potemkin, where sailors rebelled against brutal officers and provision of maggot-infested food, turning their struggle into a symbol of collective resistance.</p>.<p>Denial of clearance to Sergei Eisenstein's film was termed as "laughable" by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a post on <em>X</em>.</p>.<p>The 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is being held from December 12 to 19.</p>