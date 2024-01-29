Hajj pilgrims concerned over soaring flight charges

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government and various Muslim outfits have raised concerns over the moves to impose high airfare for Hajj pilgrims from Kozhikode International Airport.
As per reports, the ticket fare for Hajj services from Kozhikode will be Rs. 1.6 lakh this year, while it will be only around Rs. 86,000 from Kochi and Kannur airports.
Air India, which plans to operate the service from Kozhikode airport, quoted the higher fares as widebodies aircraft could not be operated from Karipur owing to lack of safety parameters, said sources.
Kerala minority welfare minister V Abdurahiman flayed Air India's moves. He said that the centre was urged to look into the matter.
Various Muslim outfits have expressed concerns that many Hajj pilgrims hailing from financially weak backgrounds would be even forced to drop their Hajj pilgrimage plans as the high fares would be unaffordable to them. The majority of Hajj pilgrims from Kerala have opted Kozhikode as the embarkation point.