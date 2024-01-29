JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Hajj pilgrims concerned over soaring flight charges

As per reports, the ticket fare for Hajj services from Kozhikode will be Rs. 1.6 lakh this year, while it will be only around Rs. 86,000 from Kochi and Kannur airports.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 02:28 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government and various Muslim outfits have raised concerns over the moves to impose high airfare for Hajj pilgrims from Kozhikode International Airport.

As per reports, the ticket fare for Hajj services from Kozhikode will be Rs. 1.6 lakh this year, while it will be only around Rs. 86,000 from Kochi and Kannur airports.

Air India, which plans to operate the service from Kozhikode airport, quoted the higher fares as widebodies aircraft could not be operated from Karipur owing to lack of safety parameters, said sources.
Kerala minority welfare minister V Abdurahiman flayed Air India's moves. He said that the centre was urged to look into the matter.

Various Muslim outfits have expressed concerns that many Hajj pilgrims hailing from financially weak backgrounds would be even forced to drop their Hajj pilgrimage plans as the high fares would be unaffordable to them. The majority of Hajj pilgrims from Kerala have opted Kozhikode as the embarkation point.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 02:28 IST)
India NewsKeralaflightsHaj pilgrimsMeccaMedina

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT