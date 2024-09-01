Hema committee report | Kerala govt delaying justice as their own people are involved: J P Nadda

During the interaction with eminent personalities from various fields in Palakkad, Nadda said, "Why delay in justice to Hema committee report? What is stopping them (Kerala govt)? What is haunting you? Because you are part and parcel of that... it is something you want to hide because your people are involved."

He added, "I am very sorry to say that the Hema Committee report very specifically said that communist party people are involved. Chief Minister should come out..."

Actor Mammootty on Sunday finally broke his silence on the issue and denied the presence of any 'power group' in the film industry and called upon everyone working in the field to be vigilant so that nothing untoward happens there.

The veteran actor, in a Facebook post, praised the state government's initiative to constitute the Justice Hema Committee and requested it to implement the recommendations of the panel by enacting necessary legislation if there were any legal hurdles.

His response comes a day after his colleague in the film industry, actor Mohanlal, broke his silence over the shocking revelations in the committee's report.

Mohanlal too denied the existence of a power group in the industry and had said that cinema was a part of the society and what happens everywhere else is happening in the film world also.

He too had welcomed the panel's report and said that wrongdoers should be punished if there was evidence against them.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

With PTI inputs