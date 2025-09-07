Menu
Horse dies after hit by car in Kochi; case registered against handler

According to police, the handler, identified as Fakrudheen, was riding the horse along the road median towards Kalamassery when it was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 07:08 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 07:08 IST
