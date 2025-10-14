Hours after parents agree to follow uniform code, Kerala minister directs school to allow student to wear hijab

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty has directed a Christian school in Kochi to allow students to wear hijab in school.</p><p>The minister made a social media post in this regard on Tuesday evening close on the heels of the parents of the student <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/hijab-row-in-kerala-christian-school-resolved-as-parents-agree-to-follow-uniform-code-3763966">reportedly agreeing to adhere to the school's uniform</a> norms.</p><p>The St. Rita's public school at Palluruthy in Kochi was caught up in the hijab row on Monday after a student in class VIII was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-school-closed-for-two-days-after-row-over-student-wearing-hijab-3762612">not allowed to wear hijab in the school</a> citing that it was against the school's prescribed uniform. With some sections trying to create tension at the Christian management school over the issue on Monday, the school declared a holiday for two days.</p>.Deepika Padukone centre of online debate for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad.<p>Ernakulam (Kochi) MP Hibi Eden, who took part in mediatory talks on Tuesday, told reporters that the student's parents agreed to adhere to the school uniform norms and they wanted their child to resume studies in the school. He also said that attempts by some sections to trigger communal tensions over the issue would be strongly resisted. </p><p>By evening the state general education minister made a social media post stating that the school authorities were directed to allow the student to wear hijab in school. He also criticized the school for not allowing the student to wear hijab.</p>.Stripped of hijab, assaulted: Muslim girl, Hindu boy thrashed by mob in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"Based on a complaint given by the student's parents the education department conducted an inquiry and found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities by violating the constitutional rights of the student. The school should permit the student to wear hijab as per her religious belief. The school authorities can decide the colour and design of the hijab," Sivankutty said in the post.</p><p>The school authorities had earlier said that the girl had been coming to the school in regular uniform so far. All of a sudden she started wearing hijab. Immediately the parents were informed that it was against the school uniform. The school authorities also denied the allegations that the student was harassed over the issue.</p>