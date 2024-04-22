In a first, 80K school teachers to get AI training in Kerala

K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer of KITE said the program will give opportunities to teachers to identify potential risks associated with AI, while fostering a culture of responsible AI usage. "In the training, teachers would also create their own avatars to understand the concept of deepfakes while gaining insights into privacy concerns and algorithm bias," he said.

Giving further details of the proposed training, the official said each batch will have 25 teachers, who will use their laptops and mobile phones. The G-Suite accounts created for teachers by KITE would be used to ensure data privacy while using AI tools, and they don't have to use their private email ids and other credentials, he said.

The training would help the teachers personalise learning activities for each student and also customise resources to be inclusive for students with disabilities, Sadath explained. A total of 180 Master Trainers of KITE have already completed a one-month-long AI training for this.

Modules are also ready for different sessions. Higher Secondary and High School IT coordinators and little KITEs masters will be trained initially, the statement added.