In a first in Catholic churches in India, deaf & speech-impaired ordained as priest in Kerala

Born deaf and speech-impaired, Thermadom, who is 38, did his theology studies at the Dominican Missionaries for the Deaf Apostolate in the United States. He then served as deacon and made the first religious profession in 2020 at the Holy Cross Novitiate at Yercaud in Tamil Nadu. He did his final profession in last August. He conducts prayers in sign language.

Thermadom, who is the son of Thomas and Rosy, did his studies in Mumbai. He did BSc before pursuing theological studies. Later, he joined the Congregation of Holy Cross.

"The 'final profession' of Thermadom made history in the Congregation and possibly in India, as he became the first deaf person to make the 'final profession' in the Congregation of Holy Cross. He is also probably the first finally professed religious who was born deaf in India," according to the Congregation.