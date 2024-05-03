In a first in Catholic churches in India, deaf & speech-impaired ordained as priest in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: When Joseph Thermadom was ordained as a priest by the Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic church in Kerala on Thursday, it also marked history as he is considered to be the first deaf and speech-impaired person to become a priest of the Catholic church in India.
A native of Thrissur in Kerala, Thermadom was ordained as a priest at Our Lady of Dolours Basilica in Thrissur by metropolitan archbishop of Thrissur Mar Andrews Thazhath on Thursday.
Born deaf and speech-impaired, Thermadom, who is 38, did his theology studies at the Dominican Missionaries for the Deaf Apostolate in the United States. He then served as deacon and made the first religious profession in 2020 at the Holy Cross Novitiate at Yercaud in Tamil Nadu. He did his final profession in last August. He conducts prayers in sign language.
Thermadom, who is the son of Thomas and Rosy, did his studies in Mumbai. He did BSc before pursuing theological studies. Later, he joined the Congregation of Holy Cross.
"The 'final profession' of Thermadom made history in the Congregation and possibly in India, as he became the first deaf person to make the 'final profession' in the Congregation of Holy Cross. He is also probably the first finally professed religious who was born deaf in India," according to the Congregation.
Published 03 May 2024, 14:52 IST