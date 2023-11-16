Increasing migration increases demand for old age homes in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As migration of youths from Kerala to foreign countries has been witnessing drastic increase over the years, the state is also seeing a rise in demand for old age homes and retirement homes.

With the sector offering a lucrative business opportunity many private parties are also entering the field by offering old age homes with modern amenities. Hence, the state government is looking into the need for imposing regulations. The social stigma over old age homes is also fading away.

The number of old age homes, both paid and unpaid, registered with the Board of Control for Orphanages and other Charitable Homes under the state social justice department was around 500 in 2015. Now it has increased to 630. With some private players also seeking registration, the board is looking into the need for regulations to avoid fleecing of senior citizens.

The board chairman N Ali Abdullah told DH that as the number of paid old age homes was increasing, the board's next meeting scheduled for this month would discuss the need for any regulations.

While old age homes were earlier considered as places where children dump their aged parents, now even aged and well off parents themselves are making enquiries at paid old age homes. Some old age homes are also ensuring that children did not 'dump' their children at old age homes.