Indian woman cadet aboard cargo vessel seized by Iran returns home, says MEA

New Delhi: Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Cochin on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," it said.