India's longest cantilever skywalk glass bridge inaugurated in Kerala

A 40-metre-long glass bridge was inaugurated at the Vagamon tourist centre in Kerala on Wednesday.

It is the longest cantilever skywalk glass bridge in the country. Kerala Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyas formally opened it.

The glass bridge at Vagamon, which is around 3,500 feet from the sea level, offers a view from a height of 150 metres on the hilly terrain.

The district tourism authorities had set up the glass bridge with private partnership at a cost of Rs. three core as part of enhancing the adventure tourism options of the high range district.

At a time up to 15 persons can enter the bridge and ticket charge is Rs. 500 per person for up to ten minutes. The adventure park also offers activities like sky swing and sky cycling