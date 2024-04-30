Jayarajan custodian of CPI(M)'s palace of corruption: Kerala Congress chief

Kannur, Kerala: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said that he was certain there wouldn't be any action against CPI(M) veteran and LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan over his controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, remarking that the Left leader was the custodian of the ruling party's "palace of corruption."

His statement comes a day after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala defended Jayarajan and said there was nothing wrong with his meeting with Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Kerala in-charge.