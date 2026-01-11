Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Assembly Speaker seeks legal opinion on disqualification of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Mamkootathil was arrested hours after a third sexual assault case was registered against him, following a complaint by a woman from Pathanamthitta district.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsCongresssexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us