Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to pay compensation to kin of sanitary workers who died in train mishap

Four workers, including two women, from Tamil Nadu, died after the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express hit them while they were engaged in collecting garbage from the railway track on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 11:07 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

