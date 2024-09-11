Home
Kerala constitutes 7th State Finance Commission

PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 14:46 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted the 7th State Finance Commission, with a two-year tenure.

The Commission, chaired by former Planning Board member K N Harilal, will comprise the Principal Secretary of Local Self-Government Department and the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department as members.

The decision was taken by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Commission's primary objectives include reviewing the financial status of panchayats and municipalities, submitting recommendations, and determining the types of taxes, surcharges, cess, and fees that can be levied on these local bodies, according to a CMO release.

Additionally, it will strive to enhance their financial positions.

In response to the challenges posed by urbanisation, the Commission will formulate a comprehensive financial policy to guide local governments.

This policy will also empower local governments to make effective contributions to disaster management, ensuring a more resilient and sustainable future for Kerala's communities.

Published 11 September 2024, 14:46 IST
India NewsKeralaState Finance Commission

