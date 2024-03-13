Kerala financial crisis: Centre says ready to loan Rs 5,000 crore to state

Elaborating on the conditions, the ASG, who read out a note placed before the bench, said this Rs 5,000 crore will be deducted from the net borrowing ceiling of Kerala for the first nine months of financial year 2024-25 and no ad-hoc borrowing will be granted for the financial year.

He said one of the conditions will be that the consent for borrowing in 2024-25 will only be issued on receipt of prescribed information and documents from the Kerala government and the state shall submit the plan B it has announced in its budget for the financial year for raising resources and improving the fiscal position.

The ASG said the state will put the plan into action before grant of borrowing consent for the last quarter of 2024-25.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kerala, said, "This is somewhat difficult for us."

He said the note given by the ASG was on the assumption that the state is not entitled to borrow.

"It is on the assumption that our suit should be dismissed. Therefore, they are giving up some borrowing to be adjusted in the next financial year and also controlling our expenditure. That can't possibly be the basis because Rs 5,000 crore does not take us anywhere," Sibal said.

"The absolute minimum is Rs 10,000 crore and without any adjustment," he said.

The bench observed that the note submitted by the ASG reflected there were deliberations and there was due application of mind, and the court appreciates these efforts.

"Mr Sibal, they have come out with some kind of reasoning about your this year's fiscal management (2023-24). What is your position and what is being projected in the next year?" the bench said.

"Now, within the framework of this note and within the terms and conditions which are there… we can only say that you now want to persuade them from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. So, you can go as per those negotiations. In the meanwhile, take Rs 5,000 crore," the bench told the senior advocate.

Sibal urged the bench to list the matter next week and said under the recommendations of the Finance Commission, the state is entitled to this money.

"You are asking us to pass an interim order which is ultimately your final relief which you are seeking?" the bench quizzed Sibal.

The ASG said the Centre was also ready for the hearing, after which the court listed the matter for March 21.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the ASG said the Centre has adopted a uniform, non-discriminatory approach for issue of consent for borrowing.

He said in the next financial year 2024-25, the net borrowing ceiling of Kerala, as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, is three per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).