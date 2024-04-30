Kerala government urges residents to conserve electricity amid rising power consumption

"The sale of ACs has gone up six times presently. People run four ACs at a time instead of one. They switch it on hours in advance before they go to sleep and are kept running throughout the night. All this increases the load on the substations. If people control their usage, we will not have such problems," Krishnankutty said.

He also claimed that in Malappuram, when the government tried to set up more substations, people opposed the same and refused to give land for it. "They oppose more substations but want more power. How is that possible?" the minister said.

He said the government has decided to continue with the current practice till June 30. "Meanwhile, a meeting will be held on May 2 to discuss the power situation. A decision will probably be taken then," he said.