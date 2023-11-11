JOIN US
Kerala

Kerala Governor, Assembly Speaker extend Deepavali greetings

'May the festival of lights brighten our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali,' the Governor added.
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 09:14 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Deepavali and wished that the festival brings a greater sense of oneness that strengthens social harmony.

In a message, Khan said he conveyed the heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world.

"May the festival of lights brighten our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali," the Governor added.

Shamseer said the core of every festival and celebration is the triumph of good and love.

"May everyone celebrate this Deepavali with compassion and spread the light of the festival to the whole world," he said.

It is the happiness of sharing and togetherness that make every celebrations special, he added.

(Published 11 November 2023, 09:14 IST)
