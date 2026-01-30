<p>Hyderabad: The four-day Sammakka Saralamma Jatara hailed as the world's largest tribal congregation is underway at Medaram in Telangana's Mulugu district. Launched on January 28, the biennial event is expected to draw around one crore pilgrims. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for its smooth conduct.</p><p>Held in the remote Medaram area of the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary within the Dandakaranya forest belt, the jatara commemorates the legendary fight of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma against unjust rulers. Devotees believe the deities visit during the festival. </p>.Sammakka Saralamma festivities marking world's largest congregation of tribals begin in Telangana.<p>Tribal pilgrims from states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Jharkhand have converged to celebrate, offering "bangaram" (gold) in the form of jaggery equivalent to their body weight and taking a holy bath in the Jampanna Vagu stream.</p><p>Declared a state festival in 1998, the celebrations began with Saralamma's arrival on the 'Medaram Gaddhe' platform and will conclude with Sammakka's Vana Pravesham (forest entry).</p><p>On Friday, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and First Lady Sudha Dev Varma visited the Medaram Jatara, immersing themselves in its vibrant tribal traditions and spirituality. The Governor paid homage to Sammakka Saralamma, offering prayers and traditional sarees. He also participated in sacred rituals, symbolizing harmony between ancient customs and modern reverence.</p><p>The state government has urged the Centre to declare the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara a national festival. Addressing a press conference at Medaram, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressed confidence that the long-pending demand would soon be met, especially with Union Ministers visiting the site. He described the jatara as a symbol of tribal self-respect, on par with the Kumbh Mela in scale and significance.</p><p>A representation was submitted to Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, seeking national festival status and enhanced central funding. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Seethakka noted that, as per Chief Minister's directions, temple development and infrastructure works were completed in just 90 days. With an unprecedented influx of devotees, extensive arrangements ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience. The ministers thanked officials and departments for their dedicated efforts.</p>