Kerala Govt freezes order on K-TET implementation

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a statement said the implementation of the instructions issued in the January 1, 2026 dated order will be frozen until further orders.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 09:44 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 09:44 IST
