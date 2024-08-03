Kerala govt plans to set up new township to rehabilitate landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to set up a township for rehabilitating the survivors of the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide.

Already many volunteer organisations, individuals, business groups, state governments and political parties have offered to construct homes. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also, on Saturday announced that 100 homes will be constructed for the Wayanad landslide survivors.

Nearly 400 buildings, mostly houses, were damaged in the landslide. Majority of the houses were reduced to rubbles.