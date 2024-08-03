Kerala govt plans to set up new township to rehabilitate landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to set up a township for rehabilitating the survivors of the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide.
Already many volunteer organisations, individuals, business groups, state governments and political parties have offered to construct homes. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also, on Saturday announced that 100 homes will be constructed for the Wayanad landslide survivors.
Nearly 400 buildings, mostly houses, were damaged in the landslide. Majority of the houses were reduced to rubbles.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a new township would be developed at a safer place for the survivors. Discussions in this regard are already on. The education department is also working out plans of resuming the education of the students of the Vellarmala government school that was damaged in the landslide.
Actor Mohanlal, who is holding lieutenant colonel rank in the Territorial Army, on Saturday visited the landslide hit spots. He later told reporters that Viswasanthi Foundation, which is being promoted by him, will initially contribute Rs 3 crore for relief and rehabilitation and would provide further assistance as per requirement.
Many known actors are also carrying out social media campaigns asking people to donate to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of the calamity hit.
Published 03 August 2024, 13:32 IST