Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Govt school teachers come to rescue of student, mother forced out of house; Minister lauds effort

Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty said the teachers in Thirumarady, have demonstrated an exemplary model of humanity.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 08:44 IST
India NewsKerala Newswomen and child welfare

Follow us on :

Follow Us