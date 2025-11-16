Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SEBI-Sahara case: Supreme Court to hear on November 17 pleas of employees for payment of pending salaries

The bench asked the Centre, the amicus curiae and SEBI to respond to the prayers made in the application by the Sahara firm.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 10:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSahara GroupSebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us