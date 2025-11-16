Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Use of 'gobi farming' imagery by Assam minister draws Opposition ire

Gogoi alleged that such a mindset is promoted by Chief Minister Sarma who has 'a hatred for Indian minorities'.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us