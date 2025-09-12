Menu
Kerala High Court quashes plea against appointing OBC community member at Thrissur temple

The division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S disposed of the petition citing that the dispute over the traditional rights has to be decided by a civil court.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 17:02 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 17:02 IST
India NewsOBC communityKerala High CourtThrissur

