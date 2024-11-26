Kerala Human Rights panel seeks report on demolition of tribal homes

<p>Wayanad: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed the Forest department and district authorities on Tuesday to submit a report on the Forest department's recent demolition of tribal homes in Wayanad.</p><p>SHRC judicial member K Byjunath instructed the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer and the Wayanad District Collector to investigate the incident and provide a report within 15 days.</p>.Forest officers in Wayanad undertake daring attempt to save Tribal family.<p>The commission initiated the case on its own, based on media reports about the demolitions, according to an SHRC release.</p><p>State Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, condemned the Forest Department's actions, calling them "wrong" and asserting that the demolitions were carried out without consulting local bodies.</p>.<p>Kelu said he had spoken with Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who assured him that strict action would be taken. He also confirmed that the Forest Department has agreed to rebuild the demolished homes.</p><p>The demolitions sparked protests from affected tribal families, as well as from the Congress-led UDF and the CPI.</p><p>According to the latest reports, the Forest Department claimed the demolitions were part of efforts to clear encroachments on forest land.</p>