Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Human Rights panel seeks report on demolition of tribal homes

SHRC judicial member K Byjunath instructed the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer and the Wayanad District Collector to investigate the incident and provide a report within 15 days.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 10:16 IST
KeralaIndiademolitionTribal areas

Follow us on :

Follow Us