Kerala left-front likely to review PM SHRI scheme decision

Education minister V Sivankutty, who announced the decision to agree to the PM SHRI scheme citing central assistance of around Rs. 1,500 crore, was ignoring the objections.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 16:28 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 16:28 IST
KeralaIndian Politics

