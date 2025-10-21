<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPI stepping up objections against the Kerala government's decision to agree to the PM SHRI (Pradha Mathri School for Rising India) scheme, the ruling Left Democratic Front is likely to discuss the matter. CPI ministers are also likely to raise the party's concerns in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.</p> <p>CPM general secretary M A Baby said on Tuesday that the left-front would discuss all concerns, including those raised by the CPI, over PM SHRI. The CPM national leadership would also intervene if required. The CPM government would not concede to the political interest of the BJP, Baby told reporters.</p>.Kerala BJP activists quit party after Suresh Gopi's culvert chat.<p>CPI, which is the second largest party in the ruling left-front, as well as its student and youth outfits are openly opposing the decision of the state education department, which is a portfolio held by the CPM. CPI is likely to maintain that the state should also follow the Tamil Nadu government's path of fighting it legally.</p> <p>However, education minister V Sivankutty, who announced the decision to agree to the PM SHRI scheme citing central assistance of around Rs. 1,500 crore, was ignoring the objections.</p>