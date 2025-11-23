Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala local body polls: Congress slams CPI(M) over rejection of candidate nominations on 'flimsy' grounds

Among those rejected include many key candidates of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), including that of probable chairman candidate at Kapetta municipality in Wayanad, K G Raveendran.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 18:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 18:09 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us