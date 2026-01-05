Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala MLA Antony Raju disqualified after conviction for evidence tampering in 1990 drug case

Raju was the lone MLA from regional party Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsKeralaLDFEvidence tampering case

Follow us on :

Follow Us