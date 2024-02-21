Kerala: Natural vegetation at forests to be improved to counter man-animal conflicts

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to address man-animal conflicts in Wayanad in Kerala, a high-level meeting on Tuesday decided to take steps to improve the natural vegetation in the forest areas of Wayanad.

The meeting attended by three ministers decided to initiate schemes in this regard with support of MGNREGA programmes. Steps to remove the vegetation that pose threats to the natural vegetation would be also taken.

Revenue minister K Rajan said that stringent action would be taken against resorts close to forest areas that try to attract wild animals for tourist attraction.

Measures like enhancing surveillance at man-animal conflict prone areas by installing 250 surveillance cameras and deploying more forest teams are progressing.

In view of the inadequate health infrastructure of Wayanad, the government would bear the treatment expense of wild animal attack victims at private hospitals also, said the minister.

A suggestion to restrict cattle farming activities close to the forest areas had reportedly not gone down well among many.