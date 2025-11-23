<p>Kannur, Kerala: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that a teacher who was also a BJP activist, sentenced by a court to life imprisonment for raping a student in Palathayi, has been dismissed from service.</p>.<p>Thalassery Fast Track Special Court Judge Jalarajani M T sentenced Padmarajan K, also known as Pappen Master (48) and a resident of Kadavathoor, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty under various sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on November 15.</p>.<p>Sivankutty said on his Facebook page that the manager of the school where Padmarajan worked has issued an order dismissing him from service.</p>.<p>Following the court verdict, the General Education Department had directed the school management to initiate disciplinary action.</p>.Man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for raping four-year-old in UP's Mainpuri.<p>According to the prosecution, Padmarajan sexually assaulted the 10-year-old student in the toilet of the educational institution and at his residence.</p>.<p>Panoor police registered a case on March 17, 2020, and arrested the accused on April 15.</p>.<p>The BJP had alleged that the case was part of a conspiracy by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).</p>.<p>The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which initially did not include POCSO charges, allowing the accused to secure bail.</p>.<p>After concerns were raised by the victim’s family, the Kerala High Court ordered a fresh investigation.</p>.<p>The investigation team was changed twice due to dissatisfaction with the earlier inquiries.</p>.<p>A fifth investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police E J Jayaraj finally completed the probe and filed a charge sheet.</p>