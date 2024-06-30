Kerala to launch four-year degree courses from July 1

Thiruvananthapuram: With high hopes of raising the quality of higher education in Kerala to international standards, the state is launching four-year degree courses from Monday (July 1).
Considered as a paradigm shift, the new structure offers the degree qualification after successful completion of three years and the honours degree after four years. Those interested in research can pursue it along with an honours degree. Giving options to students to choose from a combination of subjects is one of the highlights of the new system.
Though the new structure is in line with the four-year UG schemes prescribed by the National Education Policy, the state has decided to give only one exit option — after three years — so as to discourage the tendency of students to drop out. The NEP structure has multiple exit options.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be formally launching the four-year degree programme at arts and science colleges of all universities in Kerala on Monday. The state is celebrating the occasion as 'Vignanotsavam' (festival of knowledge).
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu termed the shift as a "revolutionary move" towards making the students come out of campuses with professional skills of their choice and meet the industry requirements. The four-year structure would make the higher educational structure internationally compatible.
Meanwhile, a section of academicians have raised concerns over the shift. They said that the new structure could lead to a situation where students would not have deep knowledge in any subjects. There could also be a tendency among students to opt for courses that would help to get credits quite easily. The decision to introduce the new structure all on a sudden across the state could lead to anxiety among those pursuing the existing degree and post-graduate courses and research.
Minister laments poor school education
The state's cultural affairs minister, Saji Cheriyan, said that a large section of students passing the tenth-standard examination in Kerala these days did not know how to read or write owing to the liberal valuation. There seems to be an impression that lower pass percent in SSLC exams was the government's failure and hence maximum students are made to pass, he said at a function on Saturday.
However, General Education Minister V Sivankutty rejected his cabinet colleague's contention.
There has been widespread criticism over the liberal valuation in SSLC examinations over the last couple of years. Hence, the government is now considering various reforms like minimum pass marks for all subjects.