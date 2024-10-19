Home
india kerala

Kerala TV actress held for posession of MDMA

The accused was identified as Shamnath, hailing from Ozhivupara in Kollam. An investigation is on to find out those who supplied her with the banned drugs, cops said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:39 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 08:39 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeDrugs

