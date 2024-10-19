Kerala TV actress held for posession of MDMA

<p>Kollam, Kerala: A 34-year-old television serial actress was arrested for possessing banned narcotics in her house here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Shamnath, hailing from Ozhivupara here, they said.</p>.<p>She was arrested by Paravur police from her house on Friday night, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, a police team carried out a raid at the actress's house, located at Ozhivupara, and unearthed methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) drugs kept in her possession.</p>.Rs 21.17 crore worth drugs seized in one year in Bengaluru, says police.<p>"About two milli grams of MDMA were found in her custody. We suspect that she has been using the drugs for some time," he said.</p>.<p>An investigation is on to find out those who supplied her with the banned drugs, the officer said.</p>.<p>The actress was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police added.</p>