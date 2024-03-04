Kerala University bans using 'Intifada' as title for youth festival

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala University has imposed a bar on using the title 'Intifada' for the university's youth festival citing that the word has a direct link with the Palestine - Israel issue.

The university union is organising the youth festival in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram from March 7 to 11. The title has been given as 'Intifada', with a footnote 'cultural resistance against invasion'.

Vice-chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal issued the directive barring the title after a student approached court against using the title 'Intifada', an Arabic word that means a rebellion or an uprising.