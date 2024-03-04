Kerala University bans using 'Intifada' as title for youth festival

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala University has imposed a bar on using the title 'Intifada' for the university's youth festival citing that the word has a direct link with the Palestine - Israel issue.
The university union is organising the youth festival in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram from March 7 to 11. The title has been given as 'Intifada', with a footnote 'cultural resistance against invasion'.
Vice-chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal issued the directive barring the title after a student approached court against using the title 'Intifada', an Arabic word that means a rebellion or an uprising.
According to the vice-chancellor's directive on Monday, the university is duty bound to ensure that its activities did not hurt the sentiments of any sections.
Since the word 'Intifada' has a direct link to the Palestine - Israel issue, using the word as title for youth festival could have implications on the country's foreign policy. Hence the word 'Intifada' should be removed from all banners and posters of the youth festival. Any failure in complying with the directive will be viewed seriously, said the directive.
(Published 04 March 2024, 14:33 IST)