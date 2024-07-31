Home
LIVE
Kerala Landslides LIVE | Death toll reaches 143; Rahul and Priyanka to visit today

A series of landslides hit several villages in Kerala's Wayanad. More than 140 people have been reported dead till Wednesday (July 31) morning. It has been more than 24 hours since teams including the NDRF and SDRF are rescuing people stuck at many places as the water is gushing areas in Wayanad. As heavy rains reaped havoc, Indian Army personnel also rescued over 1,000 people using a temporary bridge which was created. Along with PM Narendra Modi who has assured Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of all assistance, many prominent politicos also reached Kerala, including Bengal Governor. Find helpline numbers released by Health Department and all updates on the developments related to Wayanad landslides only on DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 03:27 IST

Highlights
03:1031 Jul 2024

The Animal Husbandry Department has implemented measures to address damage to the animal welfare sector. 24-hour control rooms have been set up at District Veterinary Centers for reporting casualties, emergency response, and other necessary arrangements.

03:0531 Jul 2024

Please find the helpline numbers below.

02:5431 Jul 2024

Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 143, several still feared trapped

02:5431 Jul 2024

Wayanad landslides: Studies point to deadly mix of climate change, environmental neglect

02:5431 Jul 2024

Wayanad landslide: "It was like a plane passing by," says eyewitness

08:5031 Jul 2024

Kerala landslide: Authorities scramble to account for missing persons

District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.

An IAF helicopter during rescue operations after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains, at Chooralmala in Wayanad dristrict

An IAF helicopter during rescue operations after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains, at Chooralmala in Wayanad dristrict

Credit: PTI Photo

A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.

08:4031 Jul 2024

Control Room Contacts:

Thiruvananthapuram: 0471 2302643, 0471 2330736

Kollam: 0474 2795076

Pathanamthitta: 0468 2270908

Alappuzha: 0477 2252636, 0477 2252431

Kottayam: 0481 2564623

Idukki: 04862 221545

Ernakulam: 0484 2351264

Thrissur: 0487 2424223, 9447071427

Palakkad: 9447880176

Malappuram: 0483 2736696, 7907000922

Kozhikode: 8921344036

Wayanad: 04936 202729, 9188510367, 9544269076

Kannur: 0497 2700184, 9446657859

Kasaragod: 9447374742

08:3531 Jul 2024

To aid those in need of emergency assistance, the Health Department has established a control room and provided two helpline numbers: 9656938689 and 8086010833.
08:3331 Jul 2024

Rahul Gandhi's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad postponed due to bad weather

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to disaster-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions. Rahul and Priyanka were to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, where they were to visit two relief camps and a hospital.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

08:2431 Jul 2024

Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 143, several still feared trapped

At least 143 people are feared to be dead till Tuesday night while many others were still missing in one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala that hit the ecologically sensitive Wayanad during the wee hours of the day.

Please find the full report on this link.

Published 31 July 2024, 03:00 IST
