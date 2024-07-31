Kerala Landslides LIVE | Death toll reaches 143; Rahul and Priyanka to visit today

District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.
An IAF helicopter during rescue operations after landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains, at Chooralmala in Wayanad dristrict
Credit: PTI Photo
A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.
Control Room Contacts:
Thiruvananthapuram: 0471 2302643, 0471 2330736
Kollam: 0474 2795076
Pathanamthitta: 0468 2270908
Alappuzha: 0477 2252636, 0477 2252431
Kottayam: 0481 2564623
Idukki: 04862 221545
Ernakulam: 0484 2351264
Thrissur: 0487 2424223, 9447071427
Palakkad: 9447880176
Malappuram: 0483 2736696, 7907000922
Kozhikode: 8921344036
Wayanad: 04936 202729, 9188510367, 9544269076
Kannur: 0497 2700184, 9446657859
Kasaragod: 9447374742
To aid those in need of emergency assistance, the Health Department has established a control room and provided two helpline numbers: 9656938689 and 8086010833.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to disaster-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions. Rahul and Priyanka were to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, where they were to visit two relief camps and a hospital.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
Credit: PTI File Photo
An injured being carried during a rescue operation after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Wayanad district, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
At least 143 people are feared to be dead till Tuesday night while many others were still missing in one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala that hit the ecologically sensitive Wayanad during the wee hours of the day.
