Kerala Landslides LIVE | Death toll reaches 143; Rahul and Priyanka to visit today

A series of landslides hit several villages in Kerala's Wayanad. More than 140 people have been reported dead till Wednesday (July 31) morning. It has been more than 24 hours since teams including the NDRF and SDRF are rescuing people stuck at many places as the water is gushing areas in Wayanad. As heavy rains reaped havoc, Indian Army personnel also rescued over 1,000 people using a temporary bridge which was created. Along with PM Narendra Modi who has assured Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of all assistance, many prominent politicos also reached Kerala, including Bengal Governor. Find helpline numbers released by Health Department and all updates on the developments related to Wayanad landslides only on DH!