<p>Besides the hot-selling iPhones and Mac computers, the services segment over the last several quarters has significantly contributed to Apple India's double-digit growth in India.</p><p>Now, in its biggest expansion of services, Apple has announced to launch the Fitness+ in the subcontinent next week on December 15.</p><p>With Fitness+, subscribers will get access to quality fitness and mental wellness videos, personal guide options in 12 different workout types — including Strength, Yoga, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation — with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.</p>.Apple App Store Awards: Best apps of 2025.<p>Further, users can also track their Fitness+ workouts with Apple Watch, or use AirPods Pro 3 and view personal metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Activity rings, and the Burn Bar, which lets users compare their effort to others who have done the same workout.</p><p>With Custom Plans, the Fitness+ app can automatically create a personalised schedule based on users’ workout and meditation preferences, including their top activities, durations, trainers, music, and more.</p>. <p>To keep the users motivated, Fitness+ comes integrated with Apple Music. It will offer curated soundtracks of various genres and playlists such as Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves and even the latest trending K-Pop music genre as well. </p><p>“Through its seamless integration across Apple devices, Fitness+ has helped inspire users to live a healthier day. From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we’re delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. </p><p>Apple Fitness+ will be available in both monthly and annual plans for Rs 149 and Rs 999, respectively. It can also be shared with up to five other family members.</p>.Best of 2025: Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) topics that trended on Google Search.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>