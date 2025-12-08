<p>Guwahati: Heard abour apple-based vinegar. What about pineapple vinegar from the hills of Nagaland? </p><p>Nagaland University on Monday said a research team has converted pineapple processing wastes into vinegar that promises to offer a variety to the already existing vinegar type and generate more employment.</p><p>Pineapple is one of the most widely grown tropical fruits, with India being among its major producers. Nagaland is one of the pineapple-growing region. The organicaly grown pineapples of Nagland are exceptionally sweet, rich in juice and low in fibre. The ‘KEW’ variety is widely cultivated, with the ‘Queen’ variety grown in smaller pockets in the state. </p>.Ahead of Hornbill Festival, Nagaland government urges Amit Shah to exempt it from Protected Areas Permit system.<p>Pineapple processing generates large quantities of peel, pomace, core and crown, much of which is discarded. Additional waste occurs due to rough handling and poor storage, posing significant environmental concerns.</p><p>These by-products, although often treated as waste, are rich in fibre, proteins, pectin, vitamins and minerals. The research team said such pineapple waste materials can serve as suitable substrates for fermentation and other value-added applications like vinegar production. </p><p>“Our study examined whether different parts of pineapple processing waste could be turned into good-quality vinegar. Using standard fermentation with yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and acetic acid bacteria, we found that vinegar made from the peel consistently performed better in acidity, colour and flavour. A group of sensory panels also preferred the peel-based vinegar for its taste, aroma and overall quality in compliance with commercial fruit-based vinegar, showing that this commonly discarded material has strong potential to be transformed from waste to wealth," said Akali Sema, the academic team leader of the research project, of the univesity's department of horticulture. </p><p>Vinegar has long been used as a preservative and condiment, and fruit-based vinegars are increasingly noted for their functional and nutritional benefits. "The cutting-edge finding demonstrates the potential to replace the highly expensive apple-based vinegar, thereby paving the way for sustainable waste utilization and enhanced revenue generation in commercial pineapple-growing belt," the University said in a statement. </p><p>The findings of the research was published in European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety, recently. </p><p>"This research reflects our University’s commitment to environmentally responsible innovation, rural livelihood enhancement and scientific contributions rooted in local resources. Transforming these discarded peels into a commercially valuable, nutritious, and eco-friendly product not only reduces waste but also opens new opportunities for entrepreneurship, food-processing industries, and community-based enterprises," Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, said.</p>