Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala's CPM government turns down Governor's summons to top officials over CM Vijayan's Malappuram remark

The Governor was informed that it was improper of him to summon officials directly without consulting the state government and hence the chief secretary and police chief would not turn up
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsKeralaArif Mohammed Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us