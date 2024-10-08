Kerala's CPM government turns down Governor's summons to top officials over CM Vijayan's Malappuram remark

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM government in Kerala has turned down Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's direction to state chief secretary and state police chief to meet him and give report on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remark that proceeds from Malappuram-based gold and hawala money smuggling were being used for anti-national activities.</p><p>The Governor was informed that it was improper of him to summon officials directly without consulting the state government and hence the chief secretary and police chief would not turn up. </p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's office denounces media for 'creating fake news'.<p>The state government also informed that it would soon give a reply to an earlier letter sent by the Governor seeking a report on Vijayan's Malappuram remark.</p><p>The Governor had asked the officials to turn up on Tuesday and give the report as there was no response to the letter he sent to the government earlier.</p><p>Even though Vijayan had denied his remarks about Malappuram in an interview to a newspaper, he had made similar remarks at a press conference earlier.</p>