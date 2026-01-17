<p>Mysuru: K R Nagar police have filed an FIR against a man and his supporters who allegedly torn the portion of photos of MLC A H Vishwanath, his son Amith Devarahatti and former MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on a flex and pushed it down at Kesthur Kollapu village in K R nagar taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru</a> district. The flexes were tied for Sankranthi and Sri Rama Rathotsava. </p><p>Ramesh alias Karpa and his supporters are the accused. </p><p>A video in this regard has gone viral on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=social%20media">social media</a>. The incident is said to have occurred on January 15 at 7pm and it has come to light now. </p><p>In a complaint, Yashwanth of the same village, has alleged that Ramesh had assaulted his head. He and his supporters warned that there should not be photos of any other leaders other than Congress leaders on the flexes in the village. </p>