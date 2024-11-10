Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala's first seaplane lands at Bolgatty Lake; trial run on Monday

State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will flag off the first service of the 17-seater plane to Mattupetti on Monday, according to an official statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 17:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 17:03 IST
KeralaTourismplane

Follow us on :

Follow Us