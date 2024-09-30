Kerala's Mata Amritanandamayi Math to set up early landslide warning system at Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kerala has decided to initiate distress relief projects worth Rs 15 core for the landslide hit Wayanad, as it observes the 71st birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi.
According to a statement, advanced landslide early warning systems will be installed at the most vulnerable areas in collaboration with the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita Landslide Early Warning System) apart from aid packages to the landslide hit people.
Vice chairman of the Math Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri said in the statement that the community’s specific needs would be identified through an assessment and based on the required assistance would be provided. A team of experts from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was sent to the landslide hit regions as well as other nearby landslide prone areas to assess the requirements, he said.
