Kerala's ruling Left Front distances itself from CPI(M) leader's remarks on Jamaat-e-Islami

<p>The CPI(M) in Kerala is divided over party central committee member A K Balan's statement that Jamaat-e-Islami will hold home portfolio if Congress returns to power.</p><p>Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended Balan's statement, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and Left Democratic Front convenor T P Ramakrishnan have expressed their differences over Balan's view.</p><p>Congress continues to step up attacks against Balan with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Murleedharan on Friday seeking legal action against him for his remark that 'Marad model' riots will recur in the state.</p><p>Ramakrishnan said that what Balan said was his personal opinion only. Neither the CPI(M), nor the LDF took such a view, he said.</p><p>M V Govindan reportedly rejected Balan's statement at a meeting of the party Thiruvananthapuram district committee. He termed it as an irresponsible statement of the party leader. </p><p>The Chief Minister has said that Balan was also recollecting the past development in the state during the Marad riots. It need not be considered as a communal remark.</p><p>Many other parties in the LDF, including the CPI, were also aggrieved over Balan's remark. </p>