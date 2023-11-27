Kochi stampede: Principal of CUSAT, Dipak Kumar Sahoo, removed from his post

Thiruvananthapuram: Principal of the School of Engineering of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Dipak Kumar Sahoo, has been removed from his post in view of the probe into the stampede that claimed four lives, including three students of the college.



The university syndicate took the decision. The principal was the chairman of the organising committee of the event.



Meanwhile, a letter written by the principal to the university registrar earlier seeking adequate police deployment for security has come out. The city police commissioner earlier stated that they were not informed about the music concert.



The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday registered a case in connection with the stampede and sought reports from the police and university authorities.



The condition of two students critically injured in the stampede is now stable, health minister Veena George said.