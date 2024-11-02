Home
Kodakara black money case: BJP should change party symbol to sack, says CPI(M)

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas also attacked the opposition Congress by accusing it of being silent on the lack of any action in the black money case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:10 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI (M)

