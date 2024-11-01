Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kodakara black money case puts BJP in tough situation amidst bypoll campaigns in Kerala

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate in Palakkad, stated that the recent revelation stems from a division within the BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us