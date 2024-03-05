KPCC President K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

The case was registered on the basis of a petition by a Malappuram native that Mavunkal took Rs 25 lakhs from him in Sudhakaran's presence in 2018 making him believe that Sudhakaran would help in clearing objections of the Centre in releasing Rs 2.62 lakh crore due to Mavunkal from abroad on account of antique trade with a royal family. The complainant also alleged that Mavunkal gave Rs 10 lakh to Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran was arrested in this case last year. However, he obtained anticipatory bail.

Various sections of IPC for cheating and criminal conspiracy were invoked against him.