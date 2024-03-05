KPCC President K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch of Kerala Police have filed a charge-sheet against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal fake antique fraud case.
Sudhakaran is has been arraigned as the second accused while fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the first accused.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress claimed that it was a deliberate move by the ruling CPM in Kerala in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Sudhakaran, who is sitting MP of Kannur, initially preferred to keep away from polls, citing responsibilities of PCC president, but now is planning to contest this time. However, after CPM decided to field senior leader M V Jayarajan at Kannur there has been pressure on Sudhakaran to contest again.
The case was registered on the basis of a petition by a Malappuram native that Mavunkal took Rs 25 lakhs from him in Sudhakaran's presence in 2018 making him believe that Sudhakaran would help in clearing objections of the Centre in releasing Rs 2.62 lakh crore due to Mavunkal from abroad on account of antique trade with a royal family. The complainant also alleged that Mavunkal gave Rs 10 lakh to Sudhakaran.
Sudhakaran was arrested in this case last year. However, he obtained anticipatory bail.
Various sections of IPC for cheating and criminal conspiracy were invoked against him.
