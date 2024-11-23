Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Look forward to being your voice in Parliament: Priyanka to people of Wayanad

"My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me," she said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 12:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 12:08 IST
CongressKeralaWayanadPriyanka Gandh VadraKerala elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us