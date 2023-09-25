Home
Lookout notice issued against vlogger in Kerala for misbehaving with Saudi women

A case was registered against Shakeer Suban alias 'Mallu Traveler' last week for the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in the city.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 09:49 IST

The Kerala police has issued a lookout notice against a Vlogger for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a woman from Saudi Arabia, under the pretext of an interview.

The 'lookout circular' was issued as the accused was in Canada.

A case was registered against Shakeer Suban alias 'Mallu Traveler' last week for the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in the city.

However, the vlogger denied the allegations in a YouTube video.

A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the vlogger, who has over 2.71 M followers on YouTube.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the foreign national.

(Published 25 September 2023, 09:49 IST)
India NewsKeralaSaudi Arabia

