Malayalam actor Baiju arrested for drunk driving in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested here by the police early on Monday for allegedly driving his car rashly under the influence of alcohol and hitting a two-wheeler. </p><p>The incident occurred at 11.45 pm on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road, under the Museum police station limits in the capital city.</p>.<p>Upon learning of the incident, the police arrived at the scene, took Baiju into custody, and recorded his arrest at 12.30 am on Monday.</p>.Actor Bala arrested on charges of defamation and cruelty.<p>He was charged under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (Rash driving on a public way) and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (Driving under the influence of alcohol).</p>.<p>Later, Baiju was released on station bail. The car has been taken into police custody.</p>.<p>The scooter passenger, who did not suffer serious injuries, has not lodged a complaint with the police.</p>