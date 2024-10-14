Home
Malayalam actor Baiju arrested for drunk driving in Kerala

The incident occurred at 11.45 pm on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road, under the Museum police station limits in the capital city.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:02 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 06:02 IST
