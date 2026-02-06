Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju held in hit-and-run case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested and released on bail in a hit and run case in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night.</p><p>The actor, who was coming out from a club in his car, was alleged to be drunk as he did not stop after the accidents. But he denied it and said that it was due to fear that he did not stop. He also said that he was a cancer patient and hence was not using alcohol.</p>.Two youths injured as bike collides with car driven by actor Maniyanpilla Raju in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>Raju surrendered before the city police by Friday morning. He was subjected to a blood test to find liquor presence in blood. He was later released on bail from Museum police station after registering a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving and not stopping the car. </p><p>As per the CCTV footage of the incident, a motorcycle coming in at high speed hit Raju's car while he was crossing the road. Two motorcyclists, identified as Nivedith Krishnan and Sooraj suffered leg fracture and spine injuries respectively.</p><p>Raju's car was later taken into custody by the police.</p>